The status of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has drastically changed in recent weeks and months, as a report in the Italian media claims he’s no longer considered ‘unsellable’.

Between 2018 and 2022, the Brazilian made a name for himself in Italian football during his memorable spell at Torino.

After winning the Serie A Defender of the Year Award for his exploits in the 2021/22 campaign, he was on the cusp of joining Inter, only for Juventus to overtake their rivals at the eleventh hour. The Bianconeri sold Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich in July 2022, and immediately replaced him with Bremer.

Gleison Bremer still struggling to regain pre-injury consistency

After making the crosstown move, Bremer rapidly cemented himself as a key figure at Juventus. The club had always considered him among the few untouchables, even after suffering a devastating ACL tear in October 2024.

The Brazilian international returned to action in August 2025, but it hasn’t been a smooth ride for him this season.

The 29-year-old suffered several injury setbacks, which have taken their toll on his performances on the pitch.

On Sunday, he was guilty of giving the ball away cheaply, allowing Hellas Verona to snatch a shocking lead at the Allianz Stadium. This mistake proved costly for the Old Lady, who was only able to salvage a point thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s free-kick.

Juventus open to selling Bremer this summer

According to Tuttosport, Luciano Spalletti hasn’t been pleased with the performances of several players, especially those considered the pillars of the club.

The Turin-based newspaper mentions the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram, whom the manager had expected more from, despite being hampered by physical issues.

The source also adds Bremer to the list, noting that the centre-back is no longer deemed ‘untouchable’.

In other words, Juventus might be willing to entertain offers for the former Torino star this summer.

The Brazilian international is tied to the Turin-based giants with a contract valid until June 2029. Transfermarkt estimates his value at €35 million.

The defender has been linked with top Premier League clubs in the past, so it remains to be seen if his suitors will seize the opportunity this summer.