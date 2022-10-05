Juventus’ senior team is on a bad run of form in the Champions League, but their under-19s continue bringing joy from the European stage.

The senior team must win a double-header against Maccabi Haifa to stand a chance of making the next round of the UCL, but Juve’s youth side does not have the same problem.

After three UEFA Youth League games, they have a win, a defeat and a draw.

Yesterday the under-19 side of three Serie A teams were in action and only the Juve side won their match, as reported by Calciomercato.

Ajax beat the Napoli under-19 5-1, while the Inter youth team succumbed to a 1-6 loss at home to Barcelona.

Goals from Kenan Yıldız, Luis Hasa and Lorenzo Anghelè were enough for Juventus to beat the Maccabi Haifa youth team 3-1.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see our youth team make progress as well, and it shows that almost every area of the club is doing well.

We need to ensure they keep their feet on the ground and work hard to make as much progress as possible.

Hopefully, they will win more matches and qualify for the next round of the competition.