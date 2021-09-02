Juventus ultras display banners in protest against Agnelli

Since the rise of the organized support groups, the relationship between these organizations – known in Italy as the “Ultras” – and the clubs managements have always been a complicated one to say the least.

Obviously, when the team is winning, things can be a bit quieter, but all the fractions would often resurface once the results go awry.

Following an underwhelming season, Juventus supporters were hoping for a big statement on the transfer market. However, one can make the case that the squad has been weakened rather than strengthened during the summer, especially with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo – as well as Merih Demiral and Gianluigi Buffon to a lesser degree.

A disappointing summer coupled with a disastrous start of the season – with only one point gathered in the first two matches – surely left a bad taste in the supporters’ mouths, and some of them decided to tell the hierarchy exactly what they’re thinking.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the “Viking” group – which is one of the oldest Juventus Ultra groups – displayed two protesting banners in front of the Allianz Stadium.

“Destroyed team and a living room stadium. Agnelli and Pairetto perfect disaster,” read the first banner, in reference to the fact that the organized groups are missing in the famous Curva Sud at the stadium.

“Everywhere drums and banners!! At Allianz, puppets and figures to catch a*******,” read the second banner.

We can only hope to witness some positive results on the pitch during the upcoming weeks in order to heel some of the wounds inside the club.