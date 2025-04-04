Turin’s streets became a stage for protest as Juventus’ hardcore fan groups made their stance clear: Andrea Agnelli is not welcome back, as reported by Football-Italia. A banner unfurled outside FIAT’s headquarters delivered a scathing rebuke, accusing the former president of complicity in past controversies and urging him to steer clear of the club.

The sign, reading “Abuse and convictions with your complicity. AA [Andrea Agnelli] stay away from this club,” targeted reports linking Agnelli to a potential return, which Exor, Juventus’ majority shareholder, later dismissed. The ultras’ message was amplified online, with the Drughi group posting “Andrea Agnelli, we don’t want you!” on Instagram, leaving no ambiguity about their resistance.

Agnelli’s 12-year tenure, marked by domestic dominance and financial scandal, remains divisive. During a 2017 trial, he admitted ultra leaders pressured the club for free tickets, which they resold illegally. This scheme led to arrests in 2019, culminating in five ultras receiving prison sentences last month for criminal association.

While some pundits argue Juventus needs Agnelli’s vision to revive its global standing, ultras blame his governance for fostering a culture of compromise. His resignation in 2022, amid accounting fraud allegations and a 10-point Serie A penalty, deepened the club’s crisis. Yet, whispers of a consortium-led buyout, possibly involving U.S. investors, keep speculation alive.

The ultras’ rejection of Agnelli reflects broader discontent with Exor’s stewardship and a demand for accountability. As Juve grapples with its footballing identity, one message rings clear: the Curva Sud won’t tolerate a return to the past.