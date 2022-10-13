Andrea Agnelli
Juventus ultras surprisingly wants club president out

October 13, 2022 - 9:30 pm

Juventus Ultras have backed Max Allegri to remain the club’s manager and turned their attention towards Andrea Agnelli.

Juve has had a terrible season even though Allegri received the club’s backing and has some quality players in his ranks.

The gaffer’s return to the club has been bad, but he and its leaders do not want to admit it is not working.

Allegri has stayed in the job, and he could remain until the end of the season.

Football Italia reports the club’s Ultras have now turned their attention towards its president, Agnelli.

The report claims they raised a banner outside the Allianz Stadium last night defending the team’s manager and asking for Agnelli to leave.

One banner read: “Mister Allegri never resign! Those who row against… are not worthy of this shirt.”

The other read: “Agnelli go away.”

Juve FC Says

The Ultras have been frustrated by the performance of the team, but they still feel its biggest problem is the executive and not the manager.

Juve must turn things around sooner than later to keep Allegri because the manager pays with his position in similar situations.

If the players return to form soon and end the season with a trophy, everyone will forget this bad time.

1 Comment

    Reply JuveFella October 13, 2022 at 10:39 pm

    I have to say.

    In any other (not family owned) organisation, the board (Agnelli) would by now also be under serious scrutiny.

