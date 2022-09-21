Juventus ultras turn their anger and frustration on Bonucci

Juventus’ poor season is threatening to spiral into a full-blown crisis as the club’s ultra turns on Leonardo Bonucci.

The defender now captains the team after the departure of Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season.

Their below-par start to this term means he has not been a good leader, and he is now being targeted by the frustrated ultras.

He took the players to apologise to the travelling fans after their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monza at the weekend, but the ultras are not happy.

They released a statement clearly showing their lack of appreciation for the Euro 2020 winner.

It reads via Football Italia:

“We are faced with scenes we do not understand and if anything we find laughable and RIDICULOUS, thought up by someone who considers himself a leaver, but acts like a sacrificial victim.

“Bonucci has never been a leader and never will be: not at Treviso, nor Pisa, nor Bari, nor Milan and certainly not at Juventus…

“In this moment of general confusion, on and off the pitch, there is total anarchy and whoever feels like it declares themselves an expert, a leader, a chief or a responsible figure without having the charisma or the recognition of the people who have been here for many years.”

Juve FC Says

This is a very delicate time at the club, and the players must understand that the fans want more from the team.

If they keep underperforming, they will lack the support from the ultras.

Bonucci is an easy target because he has had an issue with them before, but every player in the squad must take responsibility for this poor season.