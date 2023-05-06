Alexis Mac Allister
Transfer News

Juventus unable to match Liverpool’s bid for World Cup winner

May 6, 2023 - 10:45 am

Juventus has been blown away by Liverpool in the race for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister as the Reds close in on the Brighton midfielder.

Several clubs have eyed the Argentinian since the World Cup, and Juve was keen to make him one of their players.

The Black and Whites were confident he would move to Serie A and Brighton was always open to the sale.

The Premier League side is a selling club and has been looking for a replacement for him for a long time already.

However, Juve faced competition from other top sides and Liverpool seems to have beaten them to his signature.

Calciomercato reveals the Reds have tabled a massive bid for his signature and Juve simply cannot match their offer, so Mac Allister is remaining in the Premier League.

 Juve FC Says

Mac Allister would have been a good addition to our squad, but we always risked missing out on his signature because of the competition for it.

Apart from the Argentinian, if we do not make more funds available for transfer, we will miss out on world-class talents to other competitors.

The market for players is currently inflated, and whoever offers the most money gets the player.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Massimo Pavan

Juventus performance against Atalanta will show how prepared they are for Sevilla

May 6, 2023

Juventus Stars Set to Shine at the Women’s World Cup

May 6, 2023
Fresneda

Relegation will help Juventus sign coveted target for a small fee

May 6, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.