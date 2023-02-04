Juventus uncertainty means they will struggle to keep Di Maria

Juventus is now facing some legal battles off the field, which is affecting the entire club, including its playing staff.

After its previous board of directors resigned and a new one was inaugurated late last month, the Bianconeri could not add new men to their squad.

Instead, they banked on their returning stars from injury and the future of one man at the club is in doubt.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Angel di Maria is one player Juve would like to keep beyond this season, even though his contract expires in the summer.

The Argentinian has also recently warmed up to the idea of staying at the club. However, the report claims the legal battles plaguing the black and whites now make it hard to keep the attacker.

Juve cannot open talks with his entourage over an extension because of the many problems they are facing now, which leaves the deal in doubt.

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need now is to discuss a contract extension with any player, considering all the off-field battles we are fighting.

The players must stay focused on winning matches, while the executives work hard to defend the organisation in court.