Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is one of several Juventus players who might be on the move this summer.

Surprisingly, the midfielder stayed at the club last season, and Max Allegri trusted him to start in big games, including against Inter Milan.

However, he did not play many matches, as he is behind Fabio Miretti and others in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder will now look to impress the new Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, and ensure that he gets more game time at the club this season.

However, several clubs are interested in signing him this summer as Juve prepares for the new campaign.

The Bianconeri have received multiple requests for his signature, and a report on Tuttojuve claims the men in black and white have still not decided what to do with the midfielder.

The report states Juve needs to clarify if he is available for loan deals or if they want to sell him outright this summer.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia could be an important player for us if he proves good enough for Thiago Motta’s system during the pre-season.

His manager will make that judgement, and if he does not impress at the end of the pre-season, we expect him to leave.