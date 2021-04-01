Juventus unlikely to redeem Morata’s contract by the end of the season

Despite starting the season on a high note, Alvaro Morata’s form has regressed since the turn of the new year.

The Spaniard completed his return to Juventus last summer, after previously playing for the club between 2014 and 2016.

Since leaving Turin, the striker was unable to find the success that he was hoping for during his stints at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, the 28-year-old was ecstatic upon coming back to the black and white house, and that was witnessed by his early form.

Nonetheless, after suffering from some physical problems, Morata seems to be struggling to find back his sharpness in front of goal.

Andrea Pirlo still relies on the player as he is the only natural center forward within the squad, but he needs to prove his worth in the last stretch of the season.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Juventus are unlikely to redeem the contract of the Spain international by the end of the campaign.

The number 9 arrived from Atletico Madrid last summer on an initial loan deal worth 10 million euros, but the Old Lady must pay 45 millions to keep him on a permanent basis.

Whilst this figure won’t be met, Juve’s hierarchy can still exercise another option to keep the striker in Turin for another season.

The Bianconeri have the right to renew Morata’s loan for another season for an additional 10 millions.

In this case, the former Chelsea man can be redeemed for a transfer fee worth 35 millions in the summer of 2022.

However, even this option would be regarded as a hefty one if the player doesn’t deliver the goods on the pitch.

In conclusion, the last two months of the season will be decisive for Morata’s future at the club.

If the Italian champions decide to send the Spaniard back to Madrid, the report believes that they will be focused on pursuing the likes of Sergio Aguero and their former youngster Moise Kean.