Following the World Cup break, Juventus are hoping to have their full squad back at the manager’s disposal. Moreover adding one or two players to the fold in January remains a possibility.

In the past months, Juventus have been repeatedly linked with a move for Chelsea wantaway Christian Pulisic.

The American international signed for the Blues in 2019 following an exciting spell at Borussia Dortmund. Nonetheless, he’s still unable to carve himself a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

But while the 24-year-old is most probably looking for a way out of West London, his next destination may not lie in Serie A.

According to Calcimercato, Juventus and Milan are both unlikely to pursue Pulisic this winter.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are happy to welcome Federico Chiesa back to fold following a lengthy injury. Thus, the management won’t be looking to add a winger to the squad.

Max Allegri also has Filip Kostic at his disposal on the left lane, while Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado are the main options on the right wing.

Moreover, a number of young wingers are currently emerging in Turin, with the most prominent being Matias Soulè, Samuel Iling-Junior and the currently injured Marley Aké.