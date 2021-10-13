Juventus unlikely to renew the contracts of Italian duo

During the past summer, Juventus found themselves in deep financial troubles and were thus unable to splash the cash as they used to back in the pre-Covid era.

So with very few new signings landing in Turin, Max Allegri had to rely on “recycled” options, welcoming back some of the players who were sent out on loan.

Following Gianluigi Buffon’s second departure, Mattia Perin was restored as the club’s second choice goalkeeper after spending 18 months on loan at Genoa.

Moreover, Mattia De Sciglio returned from his experience at Lyon to bolster the fullback roles which were lacking in terms of depth.

Both players are running on expiring contracts, but according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ILBianconero, the two Italians will leave the club by the end of the campaign.

In Perin’s case, he was seeking a new destination last summer where he would be afforded more playing time, but a move never materialized.

On the other hand, De Sciglio is considered to be a pupil of Max Allegri since their time together at Milan. Therefore, few were surprised to see the 28-year-old remaining in Turin following the manager’s return to the Bianconeri dugout.

Nonetheless, both players have mostly been benchwarmers since the start of the season, and they’re both expected to leave the club once their contracts expire in June.