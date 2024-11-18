Juventus could resort to Everton forward Beto in their quest to sign a new striker in January, as landing Lorenzo Lucca remains a daunting task in the middle of the campaign.

The Bianconeri could be set for a busy winter session. While bolstering the defensive department remains the absolute priority, the management may also seek a new striker, especially if Arkadiusz Milik fails to make himself available at Thiago Motta’s disposal by January.

The Poland international has been out of action since June due to a knee problem that eventually required surgical intervention. With the 30-year-old out of the picture, Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to start in all of the club’s 16 competitive fixtures since the start of the season, which could arguably take its toll on the player’s condition.

Therefore, the Serie A giants could end up signing a backup for the Serbian bomber, especially if they manage to find a suitable profile for the role.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli still considers Lucca as the ideal candidate for the job.

The 24-year-old striker has been delivering the goods at Udinese since joining the club in the summer of 2023. He has been growing from strength to strength with each outing, and is widely tipped to leave the Zebrette to join a bigger club.

Nevertheless, the Friulians are unlikely to deprive themselves of their gigantic striker in the middle of the season. So with a summer switch would be more plausible, Juventus might have to find themselves another striker.

So as the Roman newspaper, the Bianconeri have set their sights on the man Lucca replaced at Udinese, namely Beto. The Portuguese has been struggling for playing time at Everton while acting as a backup for Dominic Calvert-Luwin.

The 26-year-old hasn’t started a match in the Premier League this season, but has managed to score 4 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions. The player’s contract with the Toffees is valid until June 2027.

Moreover, the source mentions that Giuntoli had already tracked Beto during his tenure as Napoli’s sporting director.