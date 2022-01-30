Juventus unsettles their rivals with Vlahovic deal

Adding Dusan Vlahovic to an already potent squad makes Juventus arguably the strongest club in Italy.

The Bianconeri have been struggling in this campaign, and they will now look to push for the league title in this second half of the campaign.

Vlahovic is the hottest striker in the Italian top flight, and he joins a Juve squad that already has Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

Tuttojuve reckons his arrival at the Allianz Stadium has annoyed the Bianconeri rivals.

It claims the clubs are wondering how Juve has pulled off the transfer when they are not in a good financial state.

They have simply achieved this by deciding against making Alvaro Morata’s move permanent, which would have cost them 35m euros.

He is also expected to fire them back inside the top four and to make progress in the Champions League, which would earn the club even more money.

Juve FC Says

In a tough financial time like this for most clubs, it is understandable that other Serie A sides will not be so happy at Juve.

However, our focus should be on how we can make the best use of Vlahovic’s abilities so that he can score more goals for us in this second half of the campaign.