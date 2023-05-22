Juventus unsure about keeping veteran at the club

Juventus has enjoyed the benefit of adding Angel di Maria to their squad for much of this season and were thinking about handing the World Cup winner a contract extension.

Di Maria drove them to the semi-final of the Europa League with some superb performances along the way.

However, the attacker has seriously dropped form in the last few weeks and now there are doubts about his future.

Juve had been speaking with his entourage and was hopeful he would sign an extension with them.

However, Football Italia reveals the club has halted talks with him over an extension and now wants to reconsider the decision.

His poor form makes them think he probably should not be in their squad in the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of our best players in this campaign and the Argentinian has the experience to help us perform better as a team.

However, in the last few weeks, he has shown very little to suggest he will be useful next season.

We must be careful not to be stuck with an ageing player who can no longer deliver at this level while earning a huge salary from us.