Francisco Conceição is expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season, with the winger no longer considered part of the club’s long-term plans following the departure of former manager Thiago Motta. The Portuguese youngster, who joined the Bianconeri on loan from FC Porto, was one of Motta’s preferred attacking options and had been in line for a permanent move to Turin. However, the landscape has changed considerably under new boss Igor Tudor.

Conceição, 22, made a promising start to life in Serie A, showcasing his flair and technical ability in several impactful cameos. His agility and ability to beat defenders one-on-one added a different dimension to Juventus’ attacking play, particularly in matches where creativity was lacking. Motta had been a strong advocate for the winger’s inclusion, and there were ongoing discussions within the club hierarchy about activating a purchase option or negotiating new terms with FC Porto to retain his services permanently.

Tudor’s arrival has, however, cast doubt over Conceição’s future. Since taking over managerial duties, the Croatian tactician has implemented a new system that relies less on traditional wingers and more on structured positional play and defensive balance. As a result, Conceição has found opportunities limited under the new regime, with his playing style seemingly at odds with Tudor’s tactical preferences.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are now preparing to send Conceição back to Porto once his loan expires in the summer. The report states that the club are unwilling to invest in a player who does not feature in Tudor’s vision for the team moving forward, particularly as they look to reshape the squad to better suit the manager’s approach.

The decision underlines Juventus’ commitment to backing Tudor as they prepare for the 2025/26 campaign. The board is expected to support the manager in the transfer market, targeting players more compatible with his style of play while facilitating the exit of those deemed surplus to requirements. For Conceição, this means an early end to what once looked like a promising chapter in his young career at the Allianz Stadium.

While some fans may be disappointed by his departure, the club appears set on avoiding any internal friction and maintaining a unified approach to squad building. If a player, regardless of talent, does not align with the tactical and strategic direction of the team, Juventus are keen to ensure resources are redirected toward those who can make an impact.

In Conceição’s case, a return to Porto offers a fresh opportunity to reignite his career, albeit away from Turin.