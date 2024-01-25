On Thursday afternoon, Tiago Djalo held his first press conference after signing for Juventus earlier this week.

The 23-year-old completed his transfer from Lille on Monday and has already begun training with Max Allegri’s ranks.

The defender addressed the Italian media for the first time as a Bianconero, expressing his great joy to be part of the club.

“I’m very happy. I joined a strong team filled with quality players. We have a very good coach and I think I can learn a lot from him,” said the new Juventus signing via IlBianconero.

“I like how the team plays. And for me, it’s easier to learn how to play here, even if It’s different from the French league.

“Juve have given me a great opportunity. This is a club with a great history and I think I made the right choice by joining them.”

The former Sporting and Milan man suffered an ACL injury last March that kept him on the sidelines ever since. However. he insists his knee is fine and he’s ready to offer his contribution on the pitch.

“I feel good. My knee is fine. Now it’s a question of opportunity. I’m ready. I’ll give everything for the team.

“I can play anywhere in defense: on the left, right, in the middle. I’ll give everything I have.”

The defender believes the Bianconeri have what it takes to win the Scudetto title at the end of the season.

“We have to do well. It’s a tough league. But we want to win and we have all the necessary tools to do so.

“It’s a difficult championship, it’s important to play well in every match and I think we have the qualities to win the scudetto.”

Djalo also identified former Juventus defender Lilian Thuram as his role model.

“Tomori? Our characteristics are a bit different. I try to learn a lot from Thuram. I play left and right, and he did the same back then.”

The Portuguese has now been reunited with his former Lille teammate Timothy Weah who encouraged him to join him in Turin.

“I spoke to Tim. He called to tell me that we have a quality team. I knew that I had come here because I realized that Juve have a great strategy.”

Djalo also discussed his new coach Max Allegri as well as his rapport with some of his new teammates.

“Allegri gives me confidence. He knows me well and I know how the team plays. I can learn a lot from him.”

“I often talk with Danilo, because we speak the same language. The same with Alex Sandro. We play in the same position, so he’s explaining to me what to do.

“We have a quality team and everyone wants to help me. So I feel great.

“In Lille, I played with the Number 3. But this is Bremer’s jersey. So I want to play with Number 33, thus putting an extra number.

“A call-up for Empoli? I trained with the team yesterday. The coach will decide if I’m ready. I’ll remain calm and work hard.”