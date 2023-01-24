Federico Chiesa
Juventus unwilling to consider offers for their coveted star

January 24, 2023 - 10:30 am

Amidst the club’s growing legal and financial crisis, many fear another player exodus similar to the one which had ensued in 2006 following the Calciopoli scandal.

Although the Bianconeri aren’t getting relegated to Serie B this time (at least till now), the finances could force the management to take drastic measures and downsize the project.

Nonetheless, TuttoJuve understands that the club would never consider selling Federico Chiesa, despite the great interest in the winger who recently returned from injury.

The source explains that Juventus will save up to 50 million euros in gross wages due to the expected departures of some of its highest earners. The list includes Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Leandro Paredes and possibly Angel Di Maria.

On the other hand, the club could also evaluate any future bids for other top players, in the exception of Chiesa.

The report adds that the new management believes it would be illogical to sell the winger shortly following his return from a long layoff.

Chiesa joined Juventus in 2020 on the back of a controversial transfer from Fiorentina. He rapidly established himself as a key player and a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium, but sadly, an ACL injury in January 2021 halted his progress, keeping him out of action for almost 10 months.

