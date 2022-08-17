Juventus unwilling to cover Depay’s severance pay; Four alternatives identified

Last summer, Barcelona blitzed to beat the competition and complete the signing of Memphis Depay. Twelve months later, the Catalans are eager to get rid of the striker.

Things have vastly changed at the Camp Nou between now and then, and the sacking of Ronald Koeman has prompted a revolution under the guidance of Xavi. With so many arrivals, Depay’s departure has become mandatory to free some room in the squad and on the wage bill.

But while Blaugrana are hoping to terminate the player’s contract, the latter is asking for a severance pay.

For their part, Juventus are waiting in the wings, as they apparently have a deal in principle with player.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri aren’t willing to cover the severance pay, leaving the matter in the hands of Barcelona and Depay himself.

Yet, the source claims that the Old Lady’s stance might change if the other two parties fail to reach an agreement soon enough, which could promote the Italians to jump to the rescue.

Nevertheless, this complicated situation has prompted Juventus to keep some alternatives in mind just in case Depay’s transfer ends up collapsing.

JuventusNews24 names four alternatives for the Netherlands international. They are Atlanta’s Luis Muriel, Bologna veteran Marko Arnautovic, Man United wantaway Anthony Martial and Marseille’s Arkadiusz Milik.