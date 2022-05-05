Juventus unwilling to meet the buyout clauses of their two strikers

Amidst the current financial difficulties, initial loan deals with a right/obligation to buy have become a major trend in football.

This type of operation allows clubs to delay payments and perhaps give them some space to maneuver before completing a signing on a permanent basis.

Nonetheless, this temporary mean to delay contractual obligations could end up forcing the club into making hard decisions at the end of the day.

For instance, Juventus currently have two strikers whose futures are anything but certain. We’re talking about Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean. Both men had previous spells in Turin, but then made their returns on initial loan deals.

The Spaniard rejoined Juventus in 2020 and has been on loan for the second season in row, in a deal that cost the club 20 million euros thus far. Yet, the Bianconeri will have to pay Atletico Madrid another 35 millions if they intend to maintain the player’s services on a permanent basis.

On the other hand, Kean returned the his original club last summer and he’s currently on a two-year loan deal which cost the Old Lady 7 millions. In 2023, Juventus have an obligation to buy him from Everton for another 28 millions.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri don’t intend to meet the buyout clauses for Morata and Kean.

Juventus will attempt to get a discount from Atletico who aren’t planning to maintain Morata’s services. The Italians would be willing to pay up to 20 millions.

On the other hand, Kean’s case is more complicated due to the obligation to buy clause. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will try to find a way around it in agreement with the Toffees.