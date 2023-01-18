A new era begins today at Juventus, one which will be marked by a more cautious approach and less spending on the market. Therefore, the management will be looking to preserve some balance between buys and sales.

So according to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are hoping to collect money from Weston McKennie’s sale before launching a bid for Real Valladolid youngster Ivan Fresneda.

Hence, the source claims that the management is urging the American midfielder to accept the current proposals on the table, mainly from Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato insists that these destinations haven’t exactly tempted the USMNT international, who’s holding out for a more prestigious destination, namely Tottenham Hotspur.

Current Spurs director Fabio Paratici is a keen admirer of the Texan. He was the one who scouted McKennie who was at Schalke at the time and brought to him to Juventus in 2020. Nonetheless, the North Londoners are yet to make a concrete approach for the 24-year-old.

Between rising youngsters (like Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli) and some unimpressive displays on the pitch, the American will probably drop down in Max Allegri’s pecking order, especially when Paul Pogba returns to action.

The source adds that the Old Lady’s asking price is still set at 30 million euros.