Pundit Massimo Mauro has criticised Juventus for their lack of humility during their recent match against Lecce, which saw them lose a late lead and settle for a draw. The Bianconeri had looked in control for much of the game, with Andrea Cambiaso’s goal appearing to seal the win. However, the team became complacent in the final minutes, allowing Lecce to score a late equaliser, a result that left Juventus frustrated.

Mauro was particularly critical of Cambiaso, who, despite scoring what seemed like the winning goal, let his guard down in the closing stages of the game. While Lecce had been dangerous throughout, Juventus appeared to have the upper hand, defending well and holding a strong position. However, their failure to remain focused cost them dearly. According to Mauro, Juventus needs to approach matches with more humility and professionalism, especially in the final stages.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “To win matches, a great team must always have humility, especially at the end. If a player like Cambiaso, who is today the most representative of the Juventus world, behaves as he did in the last five minutes then it means that he hasn’t understood something. Or that the coach hasn’t explained it well.”

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

The late goal against Lecce was a painful setback for Juventus, especially given their dominance for most of the match. The way they allowed the points to slip away highlighted the importance of maintaining focus and discipline throughout the entire game, not just when they believe victory is in sight.

For Juventus, this loss of two points is a reminder that complacency cannot be allowed to creep in, regardless of the scoreline. It is a tough spell for the club, but they can use this experience to improve and ensure they do not make the same mistakes in future matches, including their upcoming game against Bologna. The lessons from the Lecce draw could be the key to regaining their winning form.