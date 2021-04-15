Juventus urged to ditch Ronaldo and focus on Dybala

Rino Foschi has urged Juventus to stick with ditch Cristiano Ronaldo and build the team around Paulo Dybala instead.

The Old Lady have some decisions to make at the end of the season, with question marks over the futures of a number of players, and some of the bigger conundrums are in attack.

Alvaro Morata is only at the club on loan at present, and it remains to be seen if the club will choose to complete a deal to keep him.

More attention is being paid to the futures of both Dybala and Ronaldo however, who will both have one year remaining on their contracts this summer.

The Argentine has missed much of the current campaign as he recovered from various injuries as well as a difficult period following contracting Covid-19.

Ronaldo on the other hand has remained fit for much of the season, scoring an astonishing amount of goals, but that hasn’t spared him from criticism, and some circles believe the team could operate without him.

Former Turin and Palermo director Foschi has urged Juve to stick with Dybala moving forwards however, which he also believes would benefit Cristiano who has his own goals still to achieve.

“Juve with Ronaldo hit an important goal,” Foschi told TMW (via Tuttojuve). “But I would go on with Dybala and start a new cycle. Ronaldo wants to win the cup and thinks about goals, it’s an industry. Between the two I would sacrifice him.”

Should Juve build the team around Dybala and let Ronaldo move on? Could it be best for both parties?

Patrick