Juventus urged to fix problem area or Salah signing will be ‘useless’

Stefano Impallomeni has claimed that signing Mo Salah from Liverpool will be pointless unless they fix the Juventus midfield.

The Old Lady have been struggling for consistency in recent seasons, with many believing that our midfield is a problem area, and despite the arrivals of Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria, we are still claimed to have issues in midfield.

Impallomeni insists that it will be pointless to bring in a player like Salah while our problems persist in midfield.

“Salah? If Juve don’t revolutionise the midfield, it’s useless,” Impallomeni told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“They closed with Dybala and now we will see what they do. I believe they will make a powerful move in the transfer window. Juve is not a club who move in cycles. It is a club that has to make the right moves.

“Salah is very strong. But, without changing the midfield, we are back to square one. Juve must strengthen themselves in the middle and sign international players.”

An attacking trio of Federico Chiesa, Mo Salah and Dusan Vlahovic would be enough to torment even the best of defences, but I do have to agree that we need to fix our problems through the middle. All-too often our team has been wasteful in midfield and the balance in the side is clearly lacking because of it.

Zakaria has been impressive when he was fit, but he hasn’t had enough time in the team due to injury to show if he can be the fix that we need.

Do you think we need to prioritise our midfield again in the coming window or could Salah’s arrival be exactly what we need to become a force in Europe again?

Patrick