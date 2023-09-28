Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has voiced his support for the club’s decision to retain Adrien Rabiot, especially as the Frenchman nears the end of his current contract.

Rabiot has been a part of Juventus since 2019 and had reached the end of his contract last summer. However, Juventus successfully negotiated an extension to keep him at the club.

Despite this extension, there is still interest in Rabiot from other clubs, and Juventus is concerned about the possibility of losing him when his current contract expires.

Recent reports suggest that the club is engaged in discussions with Rabiot’s representatives to secure a contract extension, and Sissoko has encouraged Juventus to finalise the deal to secure Rabiot’s continued presence at the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I liked Chiesa and Rabiot a lot, the Frenchman is a key player for Allegri and also with Lecce he was the author of the decisive assist, I hope that Juve manages to lock him down. He could be one of the fundamental elements to open a new cycle.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is arguably the most important midfielder at Juventus, and the Frenchman is a player we need to keep.

He also seems to love life in Turin, which should make it easier for us to seal the deal for his signature on a more extended contract.

As long as he stays fit, we expect him to play a key role in the success we will achieve this term.