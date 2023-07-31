Federico Chiesa has encountered difficulties since Max Allegri’s return as the manager of Juventus, leading to speculation about his potential departure from the Allianz Stadium. Allegri has shifted his tactical approach, opting for a 3-5-2 formation instead of the 4-3-3 system he used during his previous tenure at the club.

In this new system, Chiesa was initially deployed as a left wing-back, but he struggled due to the significant defensive responsibilities involved in that position. Allegri later fielded Chiesa as part of a front-two alongside Moise Kean when using the 3-5-2 formation.

However, Stefano Lucchini, an Italian coach, believes that Juventus is not utilising Chiesa effectively and is wasting his potential by playing him in that role. Lucchini suggests that Chiesa would be better suited to a different position or role within the team.

As a result, Lucchini has recommended that Juventus consider selling Chiesa rather than underutilising his talents in the current system.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“If the 3-5-2 formation is Juventus’s form, it’s better to sacrifice Chiesa who is a player with incredible potential, in one-on-one situations, he goes deep and assists and in this form as a second striker he is truly sacrificed.

“Juventus out of the Conference? Having only the goal of the Scudetto is something that puts pressure on you and the difference from the others is the moment you make a mistake before you had the possibility of immediately recovering enthusiasm in EU after 3 days, but now it will become increasingly difficult”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a delight to watch when he is in top form and this can only happen when he is being used rightly, but that has not happened under the current Bianconeri system.