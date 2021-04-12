Juventus urged to sell Ronaldo and keep impressive youngster

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to earn his money by scoring goals regularly for Juventus.

The attacker is already 36, but his performances for Juventus and the Portugal national team makes a mockery of his age.

This has been a tough campaign for Juventus who took a chance on Andrea Pirlo in the summer and have seen it backfire in their faces.

They might keep the former midfielder on as their manager beyond this season, but a change in personnel is expected to happen when this campaign ends.

Ronaldo has missed some fine chances in recent games and it seems that he is losing his ability to win games on his own.

He couldn’t score in both legs of Juve’s Champions League round of 16 games against FC Porto and fired a blank again when they faced Genoa yesterday.

Ilbianconeri journalist Stefan Discreti criticised him for his poor performance against Genoa and claims that it is best that the club ends their relationship with him in the summer.

The journalist also praised Dejan Kulusevski for finally delivering a performance that was expected of him since his summer move to Turin. Discreti urged Juve to keep their faith in the youngster and give him even more chances.