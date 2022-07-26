Juventus urged to sign a striker who “can always make a difference”

Former Parma man, Alberto Di Chiara, believes Luis Muriel will make an impact at Juventus because he is a player that makes a difference.

Juventus is interested in signing another striker in this transfer window and Muriel has emerged as one of their targets.

The Colombian currently plays for Atalanta and he has proven his worth in several games for La Dea so far.

Last season his goals proved very important even though they didn’t finish in the Champions League place like in other campaigns.

Juve had Alvaro Morata on their books, but the Spaniard has returned to Atletico Madrid and Muriel could become his replacement.

Speaking about a possible move for him, Di Chiara said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “He is a player who in the current context of this championship can always make a difference. He has already shown that he can make a difference if he is in the right physical and mental conditions.”

Juve FC Says

Muriel has become an accomplished attacker in European football and has developed a reputation for scoring stunning goals.

He could make an impact at Juve if he joins the club, and we need to act fast if he is a key target.