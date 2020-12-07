Juventus urged to sign another striker as Dybala continues to struggle

Paulo Dybala has been a reliable goal outlet for years and Juventus have come to rely on him to score goals for them.

The Argentinean is one of the most talented members of the current Juventus team, but his goals have curiously dried up and his performances haven’t been impressive either.

Last weekend was a chance for him to show that he is still a player that the club can rely on in the absence of Alvaro Morata, but he fluffed his lines.

The Bianconeri have now been urged to sign a new striker instead of relying on him for goals.

Former Torino striker, Francesco Graziani was speaking about both teams recently and he said, he wonders why Juventus, who want to win the Champions League and the Scudetto, haven’t signed another striker.

He says that Dybala has to play as a midfielder and that could help Juventus beat Barcelona tomorrow.

He said via Tuttojuve: ” I didn’t like Juventus, he shot four times and scored two goals. I liked Turin in the first half, but in the second it was a disaster: he stopped playing holding on to the advantage. I wonder why Juve, who want to win above all in Europe, have not taken on another striker?, he has to play as an attacking midfielder. 3-0 to Barcelona? Possible, but we need the perfect match, even if the Blaugranos have proved to be a beatable team”