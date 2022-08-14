Bellotti
Transfer News

Juventus urged to sign Bellotti by former CEO of Catania

August 14, 2022 - 12:30 pm

The former CEO of Catania, Pietro Lo Monaco, has urged Juventus to add Andrea Belotti to their squad because he would be a decent alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri have been on the market for a new centre forward in the last few weeks and reports have linked several names with a move to the club.

Belotti has been a Juve target in the past, but he played for Torino at the time and they would not consider selling him to the Bianconeri.

He is now a free agent and he can negotiate with any club he wants.

Reports have linked him with a move to AS Roma, but Lo Monaco believes he would do well as an alternative to Vlahovic at Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I launch an idea: Juve would need more as deputy Vlahovic. The Bianconeri are involved on several fronts, it would be an affront to Toro but also a useful reinforcement.”

Juve FC Says

Belotti is one of the finest strikers in Italy and it is a surprise that he is still unattached.

The striker has all it takes to be a good addition to our squad, but he might not want the move because of his past with Torino.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kostic

Allegri in a dilemma over starting Juventus new signing against Sassuolo

August 14, 2022
Daniele Rugani

Another Italian club joins the race for Juventus outcast

August 14, 2022
scudetto

“Juve, Inter and Milan are always there” Di Natale discusses the Serie A title race

August 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.