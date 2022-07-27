Juventus urged to sign yet another centre-back

Former Lazio goalkeeper Fernando Orsi is worried about Juventus’ defence and believes they need to add another centre-back to their squad.

The Bianconeri have signed Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer to replace Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini.

Gatti joins them from Frosinone in Serie B, while Bremer is the best defender in Italy by last season’s performance.

Both of them join a Juve that needs to win trophies, but it did well at the back last season.

De Ligt was a regular for the Bianconeri in that campaign and his departure is a big miss.

Bremer did well at Torino, but Orsi doesn’t trust Leonardo Bonucci, even though the Euro 2020 winner is now the club’s leading figure.

Speaking about the Bianconeri defence, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato.it: “Bonucci and Bremer are a couple to develop, because it depends a lot on the former.

“I don’t know how he is, if he is ready to take back the starting position he had lost. If I had been in Juventus, I would have taken two new central defensive units. I trust Bonucci less.

“Bremer comes from Turin, with all the consequences that may exist. It’s a work in progress and I’m not enthusiastic, the Bianconeri have had much stronger pairs of defenders.”

Juve FC Says

Our defence needs to do very well in this campaign if we are to make any meaningful impact on the league.

We pride ourselves on being solid at the back and we need that more than ever in this campaign.