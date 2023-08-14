Recent reports have linked Juventus with a potential move for Marco Carnesecchi, a development that has emerged in the past few hours. The Bianconeri evidently view him as a valuable addition to their team.

Despite the commendable performance of Wojciech Szczęsny, the current first-choice goalkeeper, Juventus apparently sees Carnesecchi as a future replacement. Carnesecchi’s loan spell at Cremonese last season showcased his abilities, despite the team’s relegation.

Carnesecchi is expected to part ways with Atalanta in the near future. Juventus reportedly aims to conclude the deal within this transfer window, with the intention of integrating him into their squad for the long term.

However, some voices, including that of Paolo de Paola, seem to hold the opinion that this may not be the optimal moment to replace their current primary goalkeeper.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Honestly, Juventus have always made the same impression on me, aimed at closing themselves in their own half early or late in the match. This has become Juve’s comfort zone and it’s not good.

“I haven’t seen a real change of pace. For the rumours about Carnesecchi and Berardi, the second convinces me more. Carnesecchi certainly represents the future, but Szczesny still seems to me to be very reliable.”

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has been very good for us and we can still get up to two seasons from him, but it is smart to sign a long-term replacement now so the individual will learn how we play as a team before they become the first choice.