Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has expressed his thoughts on the potential return of Antonio Conte as the Bianconeri’s manager and has conveyed his reservations about the club’s penchant for rehiring former staff.

Juventus has gained a reputation for reappointing former personnel, be it players or coaches. Max Allegri is currently managing the team for the second time, and they brought back Paul Pogba to the club last season after his earlier spell at the Allianz Stadium. However, Pogba’s return hasn’t yielded the expected results, and the manager has faced challenges in getting the best out of him.

There are rumours circulating that Juventus might replace Allegri with Antonio Conte, who is another former manager of the club.

However, Cobolli Gigli does not endorse the idea and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I see Conte well in many teams, because he is undoubtedly a highly capable coach with a particular character. However, if I had to suggest a name I wouldn’t name him. Juventus must leave the old returns alone. Now we are experiencing the Allegri encore, which I continue to support, but which perhaps should have been avoided. Let’s hope he at least brings Juventus back to the Champions League, but I believe they have to win the championship, after which we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

Cobolli Gigli has a point because bringing our players and managers back in recent times has not ended well for us.

The club must try to bring in new people who are good enough to help it achieve its goals based on their current form.