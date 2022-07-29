Juventus is keen to add new players to their squad in this transfer window, especially in midfield.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba.

However, the Frenchman has suffered an injury that could keep him out for the rest of this year.

It is a huge blow, but fortunately, the transfer window is still open and the Bianconeri can make the most of it.

They have been linked with a move for the likes of Leandro Paredes and Saul Niguez in the last few days. Reports have added a new name to the list.

A report on Calciomercato says the Bianconeri also wants Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz to join them.

The midfielder wants out of Naples and he would be a free agent next summer.

Juve has now used intermediaries to get information about adding him to their squad in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Ruiz has been a good midfielder in Serie A and he could do a job for us.

However, is he really that different from Adrien Rabiot? Because he plays for a smaller club, it is easy to notice his impact. He might struggle to replicate it at the Allianz Stadium.