Kostic
Club News

Juventus use of Kostic has reportedly annoyed Serbia

November 24, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Juventus signed Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer because they needed a new winger.

The Serbian joined them after impressing in the Europa League in the previous campaign and he has been ever-present in their team this term.

His form ensured Serbia picked him in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and he is now looking to become one of the key men for his country at the competition.

However, he might not play their opener against Brazil and his manager is not happy with that. 

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the national team handlers are annoyed because Juve overused him and they might have to rest him for the match against the Selecao.

Juve FC Says

It is ridiculous to accuse us of overusing a player we employed and signed because we need his expertise.

Kostic remains a key player for us and we will use him in many more matches as long as he is fit and available to play.

The winger should still contribute to his country’s WC campaign unless he is injured, which isn’t the case.

We hope he does well, but more importantly, he returns fit to help us in the second half of the season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Rabiot

Premier League clubs lining up to sign Juventus midfielder

November 24, 2022
Allianz Stadium

Fiorentina abandoning second team idea shows how much Juventus spends on theirs

November 24, 2022
Stojkovic

Vlahovic’s national team manager aims a dig at Italy for missing the World Cup

November 24, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.