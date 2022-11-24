Juventus use of Kostic has reportedly annoyed Serbia

Juventus signed Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer because they needed a new winger.

The Serbian joined them after impressing in the Europa League in the previous campaign and he has been ever-present in their team this term.

His form ensured Serbia picked him in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and he is now looking to become one of the key men for his country at the competition.

However, he might not play their opener against Brazil and his manager is not happy with that.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the national team handlers are annoyed because Juve overused him and they might have to rest him for the match against the Selecao.

Juve FC Says

It is ridiculous to accuse us of overusing a player we employed and signed because we need his expertise.

Kostic remains a key player for us and we will use him in many more matches as long as he is fit and available to play.

The winger should still contribute to his country’s WC campaign unless he is injured, which isn’t the case.

We hope he does well, but more importantly, he returns fit to help us in the second half of the season.