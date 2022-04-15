Juventus uses a Man Utd transfer to defend themselves in capital gains case

Juventus is one of the Italian clubs being investigated in the suspected capital gains case.

Prosecutors believe they inflated the market value of some of their players and received more money from their transfers than it should have been.

They are not the only club being investigated, and they have maintained their innocence.

Football Italia claims the Bianconeri lawyers have fought back by citing a recent transfer involving Manchester United.

The Red Devils signed Amad Diallo Traore from Atalanta for an initial €21.3m plus up to another €20m in performance-related bonuses.

They paid that much for the 19-year-old who had not played up to 5 league matches for La Dea.

Juve argues that his transfer shows a player can be sold for a huge fee based on his potential, which is why they have done nothing wrong.

Juve FC Says

The prosecutors are set to lose this case because clubs naturally should have the right to fix the price they want to sell their players.

Juve and other accused will certainly have enough cases around Europe of players being sold for huge fees that will be considered too much for their level of experience and that should swing the case in their favour.