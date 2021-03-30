“Juventus usually make a little revolution when there is a failure” Gentile makes Juventus managerial prediction

This campaign has been a tough one for Juventus and Andrea Pirlo could hardly have imagined a poorer start to his managerial career.

He took over the best team in Italy and one of the strongest in Europe, but he has overseen some poor results like the 1-0 loss to struggling Benevento and an exit from the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto.

Former Juventus man, Claudio Gentile, says the ex-midfielder isn’t to blame for Juve’s poor campaign, but he admits that when Juve has a bad season, they inevitably change their managers, predicting that Pirlo will be sacked at the end of this campaign.

“The facts are clear and sufficient. Juventus usually make a little revolution when there is a failure,” the 1982 World Cup Winner told Rai Radio 1 via Football Italia.

“Surely, there is a disappointment. I don’t want to blame Pirlo, but it’s essential to have experience and know how to handle a group. Maybe he was not ready,” Gentile added.

“Perhaps, it’s early to say it’s the end of the cycle for Juventus, but this has been one of the worst seasons.

“It’s fair to make changes when a season is unsuccessful, thinking about who to replace and how.”

Juve fired Maurizio Sarri for Pirlo to become their manager. The former Napoli man had been at the helm for just one season.

He even won Serie A and reached the final of the Coppa Italia, yet he couldn’t save his job.

The club, however, has maintained that they are looking at a longer-term plan under Pirlo and it remains unclear if that would help the former midfielder save his job at the end of the campaign.