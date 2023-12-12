Juventus and AS Roma are gearing up for their last clash of 2023, promising a thrilling conclusion to the year. Despite both teams being known for their defensive-minded approaches, the match is anticipated to be a tactical showdown rather than an offensive spectacle.

Critics have often labelled Juventus coach Allegri as less than exciting in his tactics, but his impressive track record includes five consecutive league crowns during his initial season with the Bianconeri. Similarly, Mourinho, one of the most successful coaches in history, faces scrutiny at AS Roma due to a lack of progress in challenging for the Serie A title this season.

Both managers, facing potential departures at the season’s end, are eager for success. Juventus has maintained consistency, benefiting from not participating in European competitions and allowing thorough preparation for each game. On the other hand, Roma, still in contention for a European trophy, aims to secure a top-four finish in Serie A.

In this crucial encounter, both teams strive for victory to stay on course for their respective goals. Juventus boasts some of the Italian top flight’s finest players, with Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa enjoying standout campaigns, while Federico Gatti has earned recognition as one of the league’s premier defenders.

The summer transfer saga involving Romelu Lukaku, who ultimately joined Roma, adds an intriguing dynamic to the match. Lukaku’s impressive goal-scoring record for Roma, with seven goals in his first 13 league games, positions him as a potential game-changer.

Mourinho demonstrated his edge over Allegri in their previous encounters, securing a win and a draw in the last season. However, Juventus had prevailed in the four matchups before that, setting the stage for an enticing contest as the year draws to a close.

With Inter Milan dominating, every fixture becomes crucial for Juventus, necessitating victories in all home games to remain competitive in the title race. The upcoming clash between Juventus and Roma promises to be a highlight of the year’s final days, showcasing the competitiveness and stakes in Italian football.

Probable lineups:

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Alex Sandro, Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Chiesa, Vlahovic

AS Roma: Patricio, Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka, Zalewski, Pelegrini, Paredes, Cristante, Kristensen, Dybala, Lukaku

Where to watch the game

Serie A enjoys extensive global television coverage, ensuring fans from various locations can watch the game live. In the two major markets, Italy and the UK, the Juventus vs. Roma clash will be broadcast on the following networks:

Italy: DAZN Italy

UK: TNT Sports 2

Live streaming

In addition to traditional TV broadcasts, there’s the convenient option of live streaming to catch the Juventus vs. Roma game.

For viewers in the USA, Fubo.tv stands out as an excellent choice, providing live streams for all Serie A games, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

In Italy, DAZN Italia offers a streaming platform, allowing viewers to enjoy the game online. Similarly, in the UK, TNT Sports provides a streaming option for those who may not have access to the match through terrestrial TV.

Tickets

Experiencing a top-quality game firsthand is undoubtedly the ultimate way to enjoy any match, and a showdown between Juventus and Roma undeniably falls into that elite category.

The electrifying atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium stands out as one of the finest in the realm of football, making it a must-visit for enthusiasts. If the opportunity arises, witnessing the intensity and passion of the live crowd is an experience like no other.

For those eager to be part of this spectacle, Livefootballtickets.com stands out as a premier secondary marketplace for football tickets. They offer a platform where fans can secure tickets to witness the Juventus vs. Roma clash in person. It’s a golden chance for football aficionados to immerse themselves in the excitement and drama of the game, surrounded by the fervour of fellow supporters.