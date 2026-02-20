Juventus take on Como as they attempt to secure a victory after four unsuccessful outings, in what has become a challenging period for the club. Their disappointing defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek marked the fourth consecutive match in which they have failed to register a win.

Such a run is far from ideal for a side with ambitions of finishing the season with silverware. As a result, this fixture carries significant importance, with Juventus under pressure to respond positively and restore confidence within the squad.

Pressure Mounts on Juventus

Dropping valuable points in recent weeks has placed Juventus in a difficult position. A team with their expectations cannot afford prolonged inconsistency, particularly at this stage of the campaign. The match against Como, therefore, represents an opportunity to steady the ship and demonstrate renewed focus.

However, the task will not be straightforward. Como has enjoyed an impressive season and has emerged as one of the overachieving teams in Serie A during this campaign. Their objective is to secure a European place, and their performances suggest they are capable of competing with established sides. Notably, they defeated Juventus in the reverse fixture, underlining the challenge that awaits.

Joao Mario (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A Crucial Test Against Como

Recent form further highlights the contrast between the two teams. Como have recorded two wins from their last five matches, while Juventus have managed just one victory in the same period and are without a win in their previous five games. Although Juventus won both meetings last season, current momentum favours their opponents.

Juventus will nevertheless view this encounter as a pivotal moment. Securing three points would not only halt their negative run but also encourage them ahead of their upcoming contest against Galatasaray. Failure to deliver, however, would deepen concerns about their ability to end the season on a positive note.

Prediction

Juventus 2-1 Como