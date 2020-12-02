Juventus v Dynamo Kiev Match Preview & Predicted Score

Juventus will play host to Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League this evening.

The Old Lady have already cemented their place in the hat for the next round with three wins from their opening four matches, but will now be hoping they can catch Barcelona in top spot.

We beat Kiev 2-0 in their home stadium in October, with Alvaro Morata bagging himself both goals on the night in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whilst we have remained strong in Europe, our domestic form has left a lot to be desired. We are yet to win back-to-back Serie A matches, drawing five of our nine league outings thus far, but you wouldn’t expect that to affect the team this evening.

Kiev on the other hand have won eight of their 11 UPL fixtures, losing once, whilst in Europe they have only managed a single point from their first four fixtures, and are set to go head-to-head with Ferencvaros in the final fixture for a place in the Europa League.

I can’t say I’m expecting much different from the opening leg to be honest. We controlled the match despite not having Cristiano Ronaldo, and should really have won by more, and I will be expecting more this evening.

I’m predicting a 4-0 win, with Morata and Ronaldo both getting themselves on the scoresheet, although I hope to see Dybala get himself some confidence back with an improved showing also.

What are your predictions this evening?

Patrick