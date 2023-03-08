Juventus v Freiburg Europa League first leg match preview

Juventus welcome German Bundesliga side Freiburg in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash and nothing but a win will do for the home team if they are serious about winning the competition.

Champions League qualification is the goal for Max Allegri and his men and after the loss to Roma at the weekend then the only realistic avenue open to the Bianconeri is winning the Europa League otherwise they will miss out on Europe’s premier completion next season.

It should be a given that Juve wins at home against a team like Freiburg but we all thought that when they took on Nantes at the Allianz Stadium and could only squeeze a draw from that game, so they cannot be complacent that is for sure.

Because the Europa League is now a must-win competition for Allegri, you can expect him to put out as strong a team as possible, that could mean we will see the likes of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa start, or at the very least be on the bench, though a question mark does hang over Chiesa’s head.

Freiburg does have some very decent players but the truth is that probably none of them would make the Juve starting eleven and that gives you an indication of the difference in class between the teams.

The Europa League presents Juve with a great opportunity to collect silverware and qualification for next season’s Champions League and that is why this game is far more important than many of us would have thought when the season started.

Whether via your own local TV channel, no Juve fan will want to miss this game, especially when a win is expected, it would be very difficult for Allegri to deliver excuses if Juventus somehow fail to collect the win.

The Stadium should be packed and the manager and players will have the fans supporting them passionately, they will be the 12th man and Juve fans worldwide will also be cheering on the lads, this is how important beating Freiburg is for everyone involved at the club.

So, in conclusion, the players on the pitch, the manager in the dugout, the board members in their cushioned seats, the fans chanting and singing in the stadium, fans at home watching will all be looking for a win and a comfortable one at that.

Remember this is a two-legged affair and Juve does need to take a decent lead to Germany for the second leg, we cannot assume that we will replicate the away win at Nantes, not taking a lead to Germany for the return leg could end up being damaging.