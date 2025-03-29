Juventus face a critical Serie A encounter against Genoa at the Allianz Stadium this afternoon, with their Champions League aspirations hanging in the balance. Currently sitting fifth in the league with 52 points, the Bianconeri are just one point behind fourth-placed Bologna. A win is essential to keep their top-four hopes alive, especially as sixth-placed Lazio trails them by only one point.

The Bianconeri enter this match under new management after a turbulent period that included heavy defeats to Fiorentina and Atalanta. The appointment of Igor Tudor as head coach aims to steady the ship and reignite their campaign. Juventus have been formidable at home this season, securing seven wins and suffering only one defeat in 15 matches. However, recent form has been inconsistent, with two losses in their last six league outings, exposing defensive vulnerabilities.

Despite these challenges, Juventus remain favourites due to their historical dominance over Genoa. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Grifoni, including a commanding 3-0 victory earlier this season. Their ability to control possession and create scoring opportunities will be key, as they look to exploit Genoa’s defensive frailties.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Genoa, on the other hand, arrives in Turin in solid mid-table form, sitting 12th with 35 points. The visitors are unbeaten in their last three matches and come off a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Lecce. While Genoa have struggled on the road this season—failing to win any of their last six away matches—they have shown resilience in recent weeks. Their defence will need to be at its best to contain Juventus’ attacking threats.

Historically, Genoa has found it difficult to compete with Juventus, having lost 23 of their last 35 encounters. However, they will aim to frustrate their hosts with disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks.

Prediction: Juventus’ superior quality and home advantage should see them through in what could be a closely contested match. A 2-0 victory for the Bianconeri seems reasonable as they push to reclaim a Champions League spot.