Juventus v Inter at risk?

Speculation in the Italian press has suggested that Juve’s weekend fixture against Inter could be played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus.

Four Serie A fixtures were postponed this weekend due to an outbreak of the virus in three regions of Italy.

While there’s no official confirmation as yet, Tuttosport and Sky Italia have suggested that a decision will be made soon whether or not to play the Derby D’Italia behind closed doors.

Given the fixture falls on Sunday, a few days after the Bianconeri’s match in the Champions League against Lyon, a final decision is expected in the next 48 hours.