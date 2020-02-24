All Stories, Club News

Juventus v Inter behind closed doors

February 24, 2020

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has seemingly confirmed that this weekends Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter will be played behind closed doors.

The match had been at risk due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in certain regions of Italy with four games having been postponed last weekend.

Spadafora  stated that “Matches in the areas affected by the coronavirus emergency will be played behind closed doors.”

This will affect matches between Juve v InterMilan-Genoa, Parma-SPAL, Sassuolo-Brescia and Udinese-Fiorentina.

Official confirmation from Juventus is still pending.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

De Ligt: ‘I used to play in midfield’

February 24, 2020

Agnelli: ‘Heresy not to think of Guardiola’

February 24, 2020

Juventus v Inter at risk?

February 24, 2020