Juventus v Inter behind closed doors

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has seemingly confirmed that this weekends Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter will be played behind closed doors.

The match had been at risk due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in certain regions of Italy with four games having been postponed last weekend.

Spadafora stated that “Matches in the areas affected by the coronavirus emergency will be played behind closed doors.”

This will affect matches between Juve v InterMilan-Genoa, Parma-SPAL, Sassuolo-Brescia and Udinese-Fiorentina.

Official confirmation from Juventus is still pending.