Juventus v Inter in March?

The date for the Derby D’Italia could change yet again with reports that the Lega Serie A will opt to play it on Monday 9th March.

The previous idea was to have the game played in May but there were concerns about fixture congestion after the game was originally postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Italy.

A meeting between clubs, the FIGC and the Lega Serie A was held yesterday evening in order to resolve the fixture chaos and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that now the Derby d’Italia will be played on March 9 at 19:30 GMT.

Full proposed schedule for the weekend

Saturday 7 March

Sampdoria-Verona (19:45)

Sunday 8 March

Udinese-Fiorentina (19:45)

Monday 9 March

Milan-Genoa (17:30)

Parma-SPAL (17:30)

Sassuolo-Brescia (17:30).

This would mean a change to the existing match days with the penultimate weekend of games moving to midweek (12-14 May), so that the season would finish by May 24.

Friday 13 March

Verona-Naples (17:45)

Bologna-Juventus (19:45)

Saturday 14 March

Spal-Cagliari (14:00)

Genoa-Parma (17:00)

Turin-Udinese (19:45)

Sunday 15 March

Lecce-Milan (11:30)

Fiorentina-Brescia (14:00)

Atalanta-Lazio (14:00)

Inter-Sassuolo (17:00)

Rome-Sampdoria (19:45)

Wednesday 18 March

Atalanta-Sassuolo (17:00)