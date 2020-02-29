Juventus v Inter Match Preview and Scouting Report

Juventus v Inter



Serie A Week 26 – Sunday, 1st March – 14:00 GMT – Juventus Stadium



Juventus

If the Champions League isn’t going to fully wake up the squad, it is tough to see what will. The final calls will come in the next four days, with the Inter clash and the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals next up on the schedule. The season is very much on the line. At least they will be both be at home and the success there is one of the few certainties left, although nothing would be too surprising at this point.

One could nitpick the Lyon game and argue that Juventus should have come away with at least a tie, but the expectations were way higher. The same problems keep holding the team back time and time again: flat approaches and conceding cheap goals and it is disappointing that, despite continuous proclamations, a solution has not been found yet. The situation is still salvageable, but the margin of error is almost non-existent. Even should they comeback and advance to the next phase, it is tough to imagine they will go much further, especially should they run into a top club.

The most maddening part is that, when the players actually realize that it is time to turn the intensity up, they actually produce quality football, are able to create chances in spades, move the ball quickly and pin the opponents back. The reason why they do not do that from the get-go and only when it is absolutely necessary is unclear, even though the coach has been insisting on that in pretty much every presser. If he can not get his message across, then he is obviously part of the problem. This year’s version will never be a finished product due to the weird roster construction, but it was fair to expect a clearer identity and a more defined playing style by this time of the season.

Sarri will have a couple of massive lineup decisions on his hands for the next couple of matches. The latest version of Miralem Pjanic is not worth deploying, and he was subpar even before a physical hiccup. For the first time in years, playing without him is actually an option because Rodrigo Bentancur is viable in that position and Aaron Ramsey is finally showing well. Whether or not Sarri is ready to bench his main fulcrums remains to be seen. Also, it is not cut-and-dried given that the minutes and the energies have to be managed in a busy stretch.

This is the kind of tilt where Giorgio Chiellini thrives and can be a galvanizing presence, however he had a fairly rocky start in the SPAL game and his deficiencies in the passing game could be a little hurtful. All factors will have to be weighed and the fact he was on the bench on Wednesday makes you wonder whether he is really ready for battle. Furthermore, Matthijs De Ligt is not deserving to be left out, if anything these situations are gold for his development, but excluding Leonardo Bonucci, who has been steady but not brilliant, is probably a non-starter due to his leadership and ball handling. However, there should be no taboo.

Finally, like at Parc OL, Paulo Dybala might be swallowed up by three giant centre-backs and everything improved when he was moved wide, freeing him up. Having Juan Cuadrado as winger provides some healthy width, which is very helpful against a team that plays with 3-5-2, but Inter rarely have a very aggressive attitude, so inserting Gonzalo Higuain into the XI is surely an option, maybe balancing it out with Blaise Matuidi over Adrien Rabiot, who is also a little banged up, to beef up the midfield.

A rare positive news from the infirmary: Douglas Costa did actually suffer a mild injury the last time and respected his timetable, so he could be able to play few minutes and hopefully be ready to start soon. Cuadrado’s dynamism is nice, but his limitations are clear when he is asked to do too much and not simply complement the others. Sami Khedira is available as well and how, if at all, he will be re-introduced is a pretty good question, because now the midfield is quite crowded.

Probable lineup

4-3-3: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo.



Injured players:

Demiral (knee).

Suspended Players:



None.

Formation

Inter



The question mark hanging all over the clash is whether there is more pressure on them, as they lost to Lazio in the most recent Serie A game and another pivotal loss would be brutal for their title hopes, or on Juventus, for the aforementioned reason and the general malaise that is going through the club.

Antonio Conte gets mad when they say that Inter are a team that sit back and counter, but that does not make it untrue and Romelu Lukaku is particular has been devastating in those situations. However, it is a very reductive description and they would have not been able to rack up this many points relying just on that gambit, which is rarely applicable against the minnows. They have peaks of smothering intensity that can overwhelm any opponent and, even if at times they do play possum, it never feels like they are out of the game, as they can comeback in a hurry with their salvoes and they are always ready to pounce on mistakes. They are extremely resilient, as evidenced by the recent Derby.

The Nerazzurri took the Premier League route to bolster the squad in January, which is rare for an Italian team and underlines the kind of reputation Conte built for himself despite the messy divorce from Chelsea. Signing Christian Eriksen for cheap was a coup and, while he has not been fully unleashed yet, he is set to raise the bar for years to come. The grittier Matias Vecino is more likely to get the nod than him, and he should be guarded closely because he has put his stamp in a crunch game or two with his sneaky cuts and headers, but the Danish star can make an impact even in few minutes off the bench. They needed some class because Stefano Sensi disappeared due to injuries after a very promising start.

They then added Ashley Young, who quickly proved to be a better option than Cristiano Biraghi on the left flank and provided a bigger-than-expected contribution in the final third, and Victor Moses has not unseated Antonio Candreva, but they needed another option there, and they were lacking in terms of subs that could potentially make an impact. With Eriksen, Moses and Alexis Sanchez now being healthy, they are well stocked.

A few spots were improved, but the overall plan has not changed and relies on elite defending, and Stefan De Vrij is having a career year, a well-assorted midfield where Marcelo Brozovic has become a very consistent playmaker, and the insane connection between the two strikers, which makes them very tough to stymie. Lukaku is a great hub and Lautaro Martinez can be electrifying.

Samir Handanovic missed few games with a pinkie injury but unfortunately he is on track to play. The other doubt involves the back-line, where Alessandro Bastoni and Diego Godin alternate, because the veteran can not play too many times in a row and the youngster has been extremely reliable and appears more at ease in a three-man line and also allows them to move Milan Skriniar to his stronger side.

The Bianconeri should have the opportunity to keep the lion’s share of possession in this one, but will have to deal with a team whose fortes match all too well with their weaknesses, as the Beneamata are supremely suited to take advantage on dips of energy and pace and silly mistakes.

Probable lineup

3-5-2: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Young; Lukaku, Martinez.



Injured players:

Sensi (foot).

Suspended Players:



None.

Juventus and Inter Performance Statistics

