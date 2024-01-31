Max Allegri has performed exceptionally well at Juventus this season, defying the odds to keep the team in the running for the Serie A title.

The Bianconeri have emerged as the second-best team in the league this season, largely attributed to Allegri’s coaching brilliance.

The manager began the campaign under unfair pressure, with fans not fully appreciating his efforts from the previous term, despite the team facing several off-field problems.

Considering the limited incoming transfer activities in Turin, Allegri seemed to be set up for failure. However, his team has performed admirably, remaining around the top two spots in the league in the second half of the season.

Juve understands the necessity of continuous hard work to stay in the title race, and fans are now dreaming of success. However, a setback in their last game against Empoli, where they dropped two valuable points in a surprising 1-1 draw, makes their upcoming match against Inter Milan a must-win.

Allegri’s men are up against an Inter Milan side that has been formidable for much of the season. Inter, having played a game less, is ahead of Juve on the league table. Winning this crucial match could potentially open a seven-point gap on the Bianconeri when Inter plays their outstanding match. The Derby d’Italia is arguably the most important match in Allegri’s second spell at Juve.

While Allegri has guided the team to the Coppa Italia semi-final and could win that trophy, failing to secure the league title could be a significant setback for Juventus. Although Allegri’s position has seemed secure due to the team’s overachievement, a loss to Inter Milan could disrupt their momentum in the title race.

If Juventus loses, they will be left with only the Coppa Italia as a potential trophy for the season. While finishing in the top four and winning the Coppa Italia would be impressive and a sign of progress, Juventus is eager for a league crown, and Allegri has received ample support to bring that trophy home at the end of this season.

A draw is not the best scenario but it is certainly more palatable than an outright loss, something that Massimiliano Allegri will be determined to avoid at all cost.