Juventus and Manchester City are set to face each other for the second time in seven months, having previously clashed in the Champions League in December. Their latest meeting comes as part of the Club World Cup group stage, where both sides were drawn into the same group.

From the moment the draw was made, it was widely expected that both clubs would progress to the next round, and that prediction has proven accurate. With a game to spare, both teams have already secured qualification, and now they prepare to meet in what promises to be a decisive fixture.

Juventus Seek to Prove Their Form

This match represents a significant opportunity for Juventus to demonstrate their current form on the international stage. They sit atop the group standings, holding that position by virtue of scoring more goals than Manchester City, though both sides share the same goal difference.

Over the past decade, the two clubs have encountered each other three times in the Champions League, with Juventus enjoying a better record. They have won two of those encounters and are yet to suffer a defeat. Manchester City, meanwhile, won the first-ever meeting between the sides in 1976 but have failed to secure a win in the six matches that followed, losing four of them.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Kenan Yildiz Could Be Key

Pep Guardiola’s side will aim to change that record and make history in this clash, but they will need to find a way to contain Kenan Yildiz. The Turkish international is one of the standout performers in the tournament so far. The youngster contributed an assist during the December meeting and has since gone on to score four goals and provide two assists in his last four matches for Juventus.

This match is more than a formality, despite both teams already qualifying. It provides a valuable chance to assess their strength ahead of the next stage and could serve as a statement of intent from either side.

Prediction

Juventus 1-1 Man City