OFFICIAL: Juventus v Milan to be postponed

Reports in Italy have confirmed that the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Milan will be postponed.

Corriere Torino, Goal Italia and others has reported that sporting events in the Piedmont area are suspended, meaning the semi-final second leg will have to be postponed.

Official confirmation has now fed through that the game is indeed postponed until a further date but its unclear when the match will now be played.

The governments scientific committee had proposed to avoid demonstrations for 30 days, including sports, which involve crowding people and not respecting the safety distance of at least one metre, meaning no matches would be played at all for at least a month.