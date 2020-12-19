Juventus v Naploi appeal verdict date has been set

Napoli will finally receive the verdict that will see them accept the consequence of them missing their Serie A game against Juventus earlier in the season.

The Partenopei missed the game in October when a few of their players tested positive for covid-19 and their local authority asked them not to travel for the game.

They agreed to the protocols that had been set by Serie A teams at the start of the season which meant that they should still have played the game.

They were given a loss for the match with Juve awarded the three points as well as three goals.

Additionally, Napoli was given a one-point deduction on the league standings, they have been appealing for the verdict to be overturned ever since.

Their latest appeal is to the Coni College of Guarantee and Calciomercato says that a verdict is expected to be delivered on Tuesday.

The report quotes Corriere dello Sport which says that the FIGC will accept the verdict if Coni overturns the decision, but if it is confirmed, then Napoli can still take the matter to “TAR and ordinary justice”.

Juventus will feel justified and it will be for the good of the game if the decision is affirmed.